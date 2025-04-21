UFP Industries (UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UFPI opened at $104.78 on Monday. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

