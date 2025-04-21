Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
TCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TCOM
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.
Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,732,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 76,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.