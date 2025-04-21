Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

TCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

Trip.com Group stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,732,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 76,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

