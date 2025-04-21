Texas Instruments (TXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.160 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $148.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.30.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Instruments stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

