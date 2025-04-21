Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Tecogen Price Performance

Shares of Tecogen stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

