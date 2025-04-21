Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
EVOL opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.16.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
