StockNews.com Downgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Sell

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENTG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55. Entegris has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 963,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,383,000 after acquiring an additional 295,358 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $782,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 119.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.