Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Dutch Bros by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

BROS opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.36, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on BROS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

