Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,894 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Sealed Air by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SEE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.