Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $358.00 to $349.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.67.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $305.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.35. Snap-on has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,651,000 after buying an additional 411,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,195,000 after buying an additional 77,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,022,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Snap-on by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,813,000 after acquiring an additional 127,859 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

