Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Grows By 35.0%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.8 days.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

ANZFF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

