Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Grows By 35.0%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.8 days.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
ANZFF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.38.
About Air New Zealand
