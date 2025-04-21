Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Select Medical by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 145,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEM. Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Select Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

Select Medical stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.