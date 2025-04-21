Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Regional Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RM stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 44.42 and a quick ratio of 44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Regional Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $477,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,415.83. This trade represents a 11.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Regional Management by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

