Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Rayonier by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.7 %

RYN stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

