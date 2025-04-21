Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Get Rambus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rambus

Rambus Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Rambus stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $69.15.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,047,718.49. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,952 shares of company stock worth $6,447,055 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 413,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.