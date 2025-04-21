PVH (NYSE:PVH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PVH from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PVH from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

PVH Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PVH opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PVH has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $124.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

