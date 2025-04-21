Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 1.6 %

POOL stock opened at $306.25 on Monday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $284.28 and a one year high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.84 and a 200-day moving average of $346.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.33.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

