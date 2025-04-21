Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.
Nucor Price Performance
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $398,077,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 17,785.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after buying an additional 502,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after buying an additional 474,274 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 426,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,220,000 after acquiring an additional 384,205 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
