Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $84.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.44.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.