KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 296.16, a current ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $624.13 million, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.88. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 555.56%.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

