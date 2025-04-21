Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Jabil Stock Up 0.8 %

JBL stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average of $141.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Jabil has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,810,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,845,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 88.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $2,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

