iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $119,000.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Shares of IRTC opened at $100.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $128.52.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

