Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $17,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in OPENLANE by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in OPENLANE by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens raised shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

KAR stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

