Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Interface alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TILE

Interface Price Performance

Interface stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. Interface has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.72%.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,725.66. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Interface by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,232,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Interface by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 101,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Interface by 688.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 224,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interface by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.