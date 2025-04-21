Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $770.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $110.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

