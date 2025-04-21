HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP opened at $34.78 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth $18,554,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 1,512.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

