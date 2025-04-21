Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 192,712 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 192,712 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,672,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 157.50%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

