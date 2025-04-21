Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

PAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of PAC opened at $194.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $146.62 and a 1-year high of $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

