Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.40.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 8.44%.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.