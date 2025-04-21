Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $19.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.68. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

In other news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 90,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 72,563 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 151.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 70,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

