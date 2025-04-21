First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FQVLF

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.