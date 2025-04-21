F5 (FFIV) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $719.91 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $258.61 on Monday. F5 has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.57.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,446,454.39. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.67.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

