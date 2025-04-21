Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Evogene Price Performance

Evogene stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.37. Evogene has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 109.05% and a negative net margin of 314.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Evogene as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

