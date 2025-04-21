DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD Dividend Announcement

Shares of DRD opened at $16.57 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 66,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

