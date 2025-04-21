Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE:DDS opened at $320.94 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $282.24 and a 12 month high of $510.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3,989.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

