Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,067 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Moelis & Company by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE MC opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.53. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,390. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $184,437.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $501,762. The trade was a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

