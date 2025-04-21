AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $265.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,601,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Value Base Ltd. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,665,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 188,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AudioCodes by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

