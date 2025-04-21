Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arch Therapeutics Price Performance

ARTH stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Arch Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

About Arch Therapeutics

Featured Stories

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

