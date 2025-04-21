ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $302.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $275.06 and a 1 year high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,042 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.