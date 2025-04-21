Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

Allstate stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Allstate has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $212.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after buying an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 25,026.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,825 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

