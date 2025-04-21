Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,598,600 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 3,270,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.5 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $11.17 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

