Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.62. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.45%.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,450.50. This represents a 34.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

