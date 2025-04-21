Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in March

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,941,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 1,462,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,235.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allegro.eu to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of ALEGF stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. Allegro.eu has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

