Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in March

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,941,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 1,462,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,235.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allegro.eu to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Allegro.eu
Allegro.eu Price Performance
About Allegro.eu
Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro.eu
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- What is a Dividend King?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.