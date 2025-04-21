Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $23.26 on Friday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.39, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,979,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,491,000 after acquiring an additional 165,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,966,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,998,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,276,000 after buying an additional 684,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,372,000 after buying an additional 192,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

