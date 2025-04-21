Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aker ASA Stock Performance
AKAAF opened at $47.75 on Monday. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.
Aker ASA Company Profile
