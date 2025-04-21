Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in March

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 703,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 937,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aftermath Silver Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS AAGFF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.