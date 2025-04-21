Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in March

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 703,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 937,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Aftermath Silver Trading Down 2.8 %
OTCMKTS AAGFF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.50.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aftermath Silver
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.