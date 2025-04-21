ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ) Short Interest Update

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ADM Endeavors Stock Performance
Shares of ADMQ stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. ADM Endeavors has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About ADM Endeavors
