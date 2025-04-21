ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ) Short Interest Update

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ADM Endeavors Stock Performance

Shares of ADMQ stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. ADM Endeavors has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Get ADM Endeavors alerts:

About ADM Endeavors

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ADM Endeavors, Inc, provides installation services to grocery décor and design companies in the United States. It also engages in the retail sale of business cards and coffee cups; printing of garments and other fabric items; and offers embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Endeavors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Endeavors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.