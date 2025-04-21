Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have commented on ADNT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Adient has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.94 million, a P/E ratio of 571.85, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 355,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 145,851 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 369,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 189,574 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

