ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

