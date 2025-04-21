ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.06.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.