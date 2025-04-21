Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Acadian Timber Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $14.18.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.67%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.