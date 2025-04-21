68,741 Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 68,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPT. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPT. Raymond James initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFP Technologies stock opened at $211.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.35. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.26 and a 52 week high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

